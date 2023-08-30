Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 898 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $285.02 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.