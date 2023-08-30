Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 6,301,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,090,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

