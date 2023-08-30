Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 168,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,539. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

