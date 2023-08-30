PotlatchDeltic Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 132.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.4%.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,469. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,467,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

