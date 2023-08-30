PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.00

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 12856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

