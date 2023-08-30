Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after buying an additional 125,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

DexCom Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. 893,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.