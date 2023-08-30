Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 95,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.