PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 1,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

