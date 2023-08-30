ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,829 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $37,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.84. 60,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.56 and its 200-day moving average is $350.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

