ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 24,526 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,551 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $46,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.40. The company had a trading volume of 152,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,732. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average is $204.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

