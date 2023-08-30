ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KLA worth $64,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.