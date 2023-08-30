ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 798,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,071,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. 551,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

