ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 16,306 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $60,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.24. 61,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,250. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.66 and its 200 day moving average is $406.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,096 shares of company stock valued at $57,353,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

