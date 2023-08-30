ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $88,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,932. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.74.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

