ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 577,576 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

