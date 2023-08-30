Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.46 and last traded at $54.49. 105,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 449,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. Prothena’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $285,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,333 shares of company stock worth $5,629,683 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

