PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PubMatic Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 245,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The firm has a market cap of $715.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

