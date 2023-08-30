PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
PubMatic Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 245,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The firm has a market cap of $715.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at PubMatic
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
