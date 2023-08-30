Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $102.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

