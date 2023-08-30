Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Issued By Zacks Research

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.98. 806,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.