QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

