Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,720 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,428,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,110,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $208.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

