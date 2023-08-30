Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.21

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Quantum has a total market cap of $11.21 and $2,528.84 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 95.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,318.15 or 1.00029917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -96.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,184.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.