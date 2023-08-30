Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 208,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

