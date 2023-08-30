Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.32% from the stock’s previous close.
QUIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
