Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.32% from the stock’s previous close.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.9 %

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

CVE:QUIS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. 201,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.