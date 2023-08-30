Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.26 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and $2.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003085 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006552 BTC.

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

