Radix (XRD) Price Reaches $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Radix has a total market cap of $424.07 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Radix alerts:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,643,193,262 coins and its circulating supply is 7,980,361,213 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

