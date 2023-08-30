Rathbones Group PLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 37.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 8,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.34. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 154.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

