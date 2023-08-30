Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.22. 833,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,936. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

