Rathbones Group PLC Sells 11,104 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.