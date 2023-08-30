Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,160. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.