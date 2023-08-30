Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.08. 360,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,687. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

