Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $14.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040,164. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

