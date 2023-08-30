Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,334,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,562,000 after purchasing an additional 295,793 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 7,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,075,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

