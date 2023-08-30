REA Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:RPGRY)

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
REA Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RPGRY opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. REA Group has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $26.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded REA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
About REA Group
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
