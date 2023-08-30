Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 183.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $33,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.1 %

RS traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.11. 53,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,566. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

