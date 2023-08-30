Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2023 – Zevia PBC had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Zevia PBC had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Zevia PBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Zevia PBC was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

7/25/2023 – Zevia PBC was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

7/25/2023 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ZVIA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 1,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,938. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,375,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 31,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $148,902.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,001,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,451.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,367 shares of company stock valued at $797,910. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,403 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 7.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,011,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 88.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 317,041 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

