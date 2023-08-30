Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 165,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,428,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $467,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 125,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.