Reviewing Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) & Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$197.72 million ($4.38) -3.28 Eli Lilly and Company $28.54 billion 18.42 $6.24 billion $7.19 77.03

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -95.34% Eli Lilly and Company 22.01% 65.00% 13.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Eli Lilly and Company 1 1 18 0 2.85

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.49%. Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus price target of $520.48, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

