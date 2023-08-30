Reviewing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Verify Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 1.17 $70.38 million ($0.13) -38.12 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Verify Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 125.36%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -2.75% -1.59% -0.59% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Verify Smart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Lalor mine located near Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona; and the Llaguen Project comprising 12 mining concessions covering an area of 8,900 hectares located in Trujillo, Peru. In addition, the company holds interests in Mason project located in Yerington District, Nevada, as well as operations in the mineral reserves and resources in Snow Lake regional deposits. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

