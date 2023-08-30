Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.57% of IRadimed worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRadimed by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 35,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,942. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,255,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $151,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,866 shares in the company, valued at $21,102,121.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,255,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,631. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

