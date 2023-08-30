Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 605 ($7.63) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.68) to GBX 573 ($7.22) in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

