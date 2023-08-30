River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

