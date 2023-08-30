River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

