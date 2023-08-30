River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.23 and its 200-day moving average is $261.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

