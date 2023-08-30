RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,288 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

