RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

