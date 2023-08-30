RMB Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

