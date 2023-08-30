RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.20 and a 200 day moving average of $241.88.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

