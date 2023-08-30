RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,168 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $5,736,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,727,000 after purchasing an additional 341,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.