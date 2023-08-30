RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

